Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mercury Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04. Insiders have sold a total of 11,198 shares of company stock worth $872,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.