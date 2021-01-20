Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn ($10.38) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($10.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $6.55 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $242.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.