Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Eisai Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eisai in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Eisai had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. Eisai has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

