Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,454.40 ($19.00).

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,386 ($18.11) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins plc has a one year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,358.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,222.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,155.00.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($13.67) per share, for a total transaction of £930.94 ($1,216.28). Also, insider John Rogers purchased 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Insiders have acquired 215 shares of company stock worth $260,486 in the last 90 days.

About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

