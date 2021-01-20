Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,454.40 ($19.00).
Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,386 ($18.11) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins plc has a one year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,358.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,222.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,155.00.
About Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L)
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
