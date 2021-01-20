Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MKS. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 135.80 ($1.77).

Shares of MKS stock traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 134.40 ($1.76). 6,419,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 195 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -16.00.

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 248,169 shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £339,991.53 ($444,201.11).

Marks and Spencer Group plc (MKS.L) Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

