Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tosoh in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

TOSCF stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

