Jefferies Financial Group Comments on CSL Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CSL in a research report issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get CSL alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $105.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. CSL has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.