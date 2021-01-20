Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AXA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.39.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $23.86 on Monday. AXA has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

