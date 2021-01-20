Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.9 days.

JDEPF stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10. Jde Peets has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $45.15.

JDEPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.