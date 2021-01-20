Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. 15,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,962. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB raised Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.99.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.