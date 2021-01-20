Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.25

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 30725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.59 million and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.75.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$57.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) news, Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$62,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$260,902.95.

About Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

