Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.25

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 30725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.59 million and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.75.
Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$57.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG)
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
