Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Cut by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the period. Jabil comprises about 1.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Jabil were worth $27,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $4,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.48. 23,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,219. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,493. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,736 shares of company stock worth $4,887,587 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

