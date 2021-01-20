J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Receives GBX 1,036 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,036 ($13.54).

JDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 431,500 shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23), for a total transaction of £5,031,290 ($6,573,412.59).

Shares of JDW stock traded up GBX 47 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,183 ($15.46). The stock had a trading volume of 341,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,272. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,627.08 ($21.26). The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 985.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28.

About J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

