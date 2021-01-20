J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,150 at Liberum Capital

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JDW. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock traded up GBX 53.70 ($0.70) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,236.70 ($16.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 987.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 12-month low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,627.08 ($21.26). The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.50.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 431,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23), for a total transaction of £5,031,290 ($6,573,412.59).

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

