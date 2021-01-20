J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Shares of JBHT opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

