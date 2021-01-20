J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021 // Comments off

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Shares of JBHT opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Earnings History for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.