J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Shares of JBHT opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

