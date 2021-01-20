Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Iteris posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

In related news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. Also, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Iteris by 479.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 3.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter worth $141,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $288.63 million, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

