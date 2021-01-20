Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives $28.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

ITMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

ITMR stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $288.01 million, a P/E ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

