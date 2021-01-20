iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 104,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

