iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,654. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $90.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.