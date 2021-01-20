iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 441.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after buying an additional 40,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 55,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,344. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

