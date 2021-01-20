iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,456,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,344. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00.

