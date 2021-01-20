iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

