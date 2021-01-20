iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.75

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.75 and last traded at $71.75, with a volume of 5738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $518,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.