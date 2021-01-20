iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

