iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,032,543. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.