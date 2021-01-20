iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Shone Asset Management LLC

Shone Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 33,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

