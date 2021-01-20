iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $44,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after acquiring an additional 716,930 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,220,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,752,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.87. 212,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,691. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $142.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

