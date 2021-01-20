iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,757,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.70 and a 200-day moving average of $144.45. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $164.96.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

