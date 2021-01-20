iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Tuttle Tactical Management’s 7th Largest Position

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 567.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 2.2% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,180 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,753,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,370,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,921,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after buying an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

