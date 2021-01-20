iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $335.83

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $335.83 and last traded at $335.83, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

