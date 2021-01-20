iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $243.86

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $243.86 and last traded at $243.60, with a volume of 5661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.01 and a 200 day moving average of $211.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,686,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $199,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

