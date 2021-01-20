iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Position Increased by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,053,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 290,073 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 260.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 362,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after buying an additional 261,632 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,292,000.

NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.40. 1,343,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.11 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.