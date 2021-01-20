iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBCD) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55. Approximately 4,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 7,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ex-Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.