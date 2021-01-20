iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.15

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.15 and last traded at $78.87, with a volume of 1169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3,292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.