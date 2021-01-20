iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) Trading 0% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.67. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.