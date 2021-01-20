iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,186 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% during the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,996,000 after acquiring an additional 712,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

