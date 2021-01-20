iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,342,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $245.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

