iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s Largest Position

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,156,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,572 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 32.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,936,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.97. The company had a trading volume of 429,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,130. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $372.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

