iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31.

