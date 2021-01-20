iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.06

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.06 and last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 6248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 54,887 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $294,000.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.