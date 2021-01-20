iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) (TSE:CVD) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) (TSE:CVD)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$18.25 and last traded at C$18.25. 848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 12,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

