Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

IRDM stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

In related news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $4,033,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,572.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,222,000 after buying an additional 1,404,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,233,000 after buying an additional 121,511 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after buying an additional 1,129,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,696,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,566,000 after buying an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

