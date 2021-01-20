iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) Trading Down 10%

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPICQ)’s stock price was down 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPICQ)

iPic Entertainment, Inc engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

