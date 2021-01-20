IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $261.87

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $261.87 and last traded at $260.27, with a volume of 5207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $243.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.50.

The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,687,476.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,771.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,567 shares of company stock worth $25,994,564. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

