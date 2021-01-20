iPath B Bloomberg Prec Mtls Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJPB) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of iPath B Bloomberg Prec Mtls Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJPB) traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00. 162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.52.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Prec Mtls Ttl Ret ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Prec Mtls Ttl Ret ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.