ION Trading 39.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. ION has a market cap of $191,123.42 and approximately $1.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00112373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,513,484 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,484 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

