Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) PT Raised to $64.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVTA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

Invitae stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $12,058,280.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares in the company, valued at $57,515,091.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,974 shares of company stock worth $35,544,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Invitae by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 102,309 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Invitae during the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

