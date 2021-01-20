Investors Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.64. 5,922,285 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.