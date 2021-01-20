Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 3,566 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Investors Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lumos Pharma worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUMO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Lumos Pharma news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,463. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

